GREENSBORO, N.C. — Millions of Americans nationwide are out of work due to the coronavirus. That means food banks, pantries, and other services that feed people in need are more important than they've ever been.

In North Carolina, like everywhere else, people have stepped up to help feed others. The problem is that finding all the different locations handing out food can be difficult.

211 is one possible solution. You may recognize that number as the state hotline for all coronavirus-related questions. But it also has a website full of information and resources that you may need during this time.

One of those resources is a search engine to help you find free meals and food pantries. You can select your location, what you're looking for, and it will bring up a list of locations along with an interactive map.

Click here to access it.

