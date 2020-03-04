WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Forsyth County health officials confirm that they've had 17 new cases of coronavirus across the county between Thursday and Friday.

According to a press release, this brings the total number of cases in Forsyth County to 80. Health officials said they can no longer tell the difference between community spread cases and travel cases of coronavirus.

However, officials want people to keep in mind the full picture. Thirty-one of the 80 cases have recovered since their initial diagnosis.

The county also has resources if you have questions about the coronavirus. You can call (336) 582-0800 to access the Forsyth County Health Departments helpline.

