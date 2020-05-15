RURAL HALL, N.C. — Hanes brands confirmed that one of its employees tested positive for coronavirus.

It happened at their Rural Hall location in Forsyth County. We reached out to Hanes Brands about the case.

The company says the employee's last day of work was Tuesday. All employees are required to do a daily self-assessment to check their fever/temperature and other factors before going to work. The person reported a fever and was tested. That's when the virus was confirmed.

According to a Hanes Brands representative employees need a doctor's note before returning to work once they discover a fever. The representative also said there is currently no evidence that the person got the disease from work.

The representative went on to describe some of their response protocol.

"We operate the facility in zones to assure proper social distancing and to minimize comingling of employees. Upon confirmation of the case, employees in that wing of the facility were informed and sent home so that the premises could be sanitized. Interviews with the infected employee are underway to assess any close contact with other employees in order to determine if additional quarantining is needed. Employees in other wings were notified as well and were allowed to leave if they wished."

