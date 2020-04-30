WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Stay at home orders put us all in uncertain situations but for one Winston-Salem woman, it's keeping her from meeting a family member she just learned existed.

"It's like finding a buried treasure and not being able to spend it," said Tori Terry.

It's not the treasure she was expecting to find when she opened her 23andMe box.

She wanted to find out more about her ancestry but her results revealed she had a half-sister.

"We just didn't know like how this happened, who is this girl? Is this for real," said Terry.

She found that Lindsey Wilder was indeed the real deal. She was born a month after Terry and adopted.

The two share a biological father, a discovery which also meant the man Terry always called dad wasn't hers by birth.

"It was a lot," said Terry who found her family tree changing shape.

She soon started getting to know her new family members. She started talking to Wilder and Terry's children marveled at how similar the two women looked.

"I found a best friend. I found another version of me," said Terry.

She said she always had a feeling there was a missing family member out there. Terry and Wilder were born just a month apart.

The two started making plans for Terry to visit Wilder and their father in Boston. Terry planned the trip for April 29--her birthday.

She didn't change those plans as North Carolina's stay at home order went into effect because it was originally supposed to end on her birthday.

When Governor Cooper extended the order, Terry decided she would have to wait a little longer to meet her sister.

Now they, like many of us, are stuck at home and far from each other.

The sisters have become close companions even while isolated. Calling daily to check in on each other.

"Our relationship is like we've known each other our whole lives," said Terry, "it gives us a little comfort because without human contact it's hard to remain sane."

It's hard to know for sure when the sisters will get to meet.

Terry said she plans to visit Boston about a month after travel restrictions are lifted.

She said she can't wait to give Wilder a hug for the first time.

Other stories:

Are we in a recession? Thousands are Googling for the answer. Here it is

Six Goodwill stores in Triad re-open May 1st

21 residents test positive, 2 die of coronavirus at Camden Health and Rehab in Greensboro