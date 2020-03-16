GREENSBORO, N.C. — As more businesses, schools and offices close due to Coronavirus concerns, Greensboro restaurants are wondering if they could be next.

Mayor Nancy Vaughan said she expects the state could make that call.

A local restaurant said the virus is all customers have been talking about.

Lindley Park Filling Station expects to-go orders to increase this week as customers seem to be tapering off.

"Saturday was honestly, like, crazy busy. Normal Saturday here, but yesterday was painfully slow at night. Sunday brunch was a little slower, we didn't have the patio open because it was cold. It could have been that [or] it could have been people getting worried now," said the restaurant's general manager Justin Garnier.

Garnier said the big concern is whether the state will shut down restaurants in the hopes of stopping the virus' spread. Other states have made that move in recent days.

If we close, that's a big loss for the company. If we can still find something where we can still push out food--deliveries, pickups," said Garnier.

Speaking of pickups, grocery chain Lowe's Foods said pick-up grocery orders more than doubled over the weekend.

