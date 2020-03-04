NORTH CAROLINA, USA — All court proceedings in North Carolina will be put on hold in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Chief Justice Cheri Beasley passed an order on April 2nd stopping all proceedings until June 1st in order to properly practice social distancing.

The order also does the following:

Allows court clerks will continue to post notices

Authorizes audio and video transmissions for court proceedings.

Warns attorneys to avoid the court unless they official business there.

Allows a sworn statement under penalty of perjury to replace notarization for many court filings and oaths.

Allows court documents to be served by email.

Extends the deadlines or most fines and fees by 90 days. You also won't have to worry about direct clerks reporting failures to pay court debt to the DMV during this time.

According to a press release, Beasley said the following:

“Judicial officials and court personnel statewide are going above and beyond to serve the public during this health emergency...My number one priority is to protect them and the public by limiting gatherings and foot traffic in our county courthouses while making sure our courts stay available to serve the public."

