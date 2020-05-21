'We're all kind of scrambling,' Restaurants and salons prepare for Friday opening

Before Governor Roy Cooper announced the start of Phase 2, businesses were already cleaning and preparing to socially distance customers.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Restaurants along with hair and nail salons can all reopen Friday under new guidelines.

"I think all of us were not really sure if it was gonna happen or not so we're all kind of scrambling," said Natty Greene's owner Chris Lester.

Lester had his cooks in the kitchen before Governor Cooper announced the new Phase 2 guidelines and was already making seating plans.

"We're gonna close our second floor completely and we're just gonna open the first floor with very limited seating and really motivate everyone to sit outside where it's open and safer," said Lester who is also considering putting tables in the parking lot.

It's not just restaurants making changes.

"You can see right now, Michelle is taking the time to sanitize everything as well as we're gonna rearrange all of the drying area," said hairstylist Brian Waycaster.

He said some of his fellow stylists at Reflections on the Court already have appointments booked for Friday.

"For us to open up Friday it really will be short notice so preparing for that we're having to order extra supplies and gloves and sanitzer, thermometers for when people come in the door," said Waycaster.

He said it's all worth it to see customers again but he hopes it's not too much too soon.

"A little bit at a time I think that we can get going with people being cautious," said Waycaster.