CORONAVIRUS BLOG

MONDAY, March 16

7:45 a.m. - Some states have closed restaurants and bars for coronavirus precautions. Many people are wondering if Greensboro will do the same. Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan says it all depends on what actions Governor Roy Cooper takes next. She explains [North Carolina] is a Dillon Rule state. This means cities can't take more restrictive actions than the state. So, no restaurants and bars are closing for now in Greensboro, but Mayor Vaughan says she thinks that could change as the Governor continues to follow CDC recommendations on mass gatherings. Right now, the CDC recommends no mass gatherings of 50 people or more.

7:15 a.m. - Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan will answer your coronavirus questions in our AFTER GMS digital newscast. Text your questions to 336-379-5775. After GMS will run at 7:30 a.m. on our Facebook page.

6:30 a.m. - Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan stops by the Good Morning Show to talk about how the city taking coronavirus precautions. She recommends for people to stay home if at all possible to limit their exposure to the virus. Right now, there are no cases of coronavirus in Guilford County, but Mayor Vaughan says realistically, it's only a matter of time before there are.

SUNDAY, March 15

10:00 p.m. - YMCA of Northwest North Carolina in Winston-Salem will close all facilities until effective March 16 through at least the end of the business day Sunday, March 29.

9:25 p.m. - Rei Retail Stores announced they are closing stores until March 27. The chain made the announcement via their online website.

6:40 p.m. - Rockingham County Schools announces schools will temporarily open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday, March 16 in order to allow parents time to pick up their student’s belongings and medication. The school district says administrators will be there with staff members and says schools will be closed to all students and staff after 3 p.m., Monday.

The school system says Kids Companion Child Care made possible through Rockingham County Schools is currently unavailable.

6:30 p.m. - The North Carolina Folk Festival canceled their “Folk in the Park” event which was to take place in Greensboro’s LeBauer Park on Saturday, March 21.

6:00 p.m. - Guilford County Schools holds another presser regarding school closure(s) and provides updates.

4:55 p.m. - High Point Museum released the museum will be closed to the public beginning Monday, March 16 until further notice.

3:41 p.m. - President Trump announces news Conference by the Coronavirus Task Force today at the White House scheduled for 5 P.M.

1:30 p.m. - Greensboro Children's Museum closes temporarily amid COVID-19.

12:39 p.m. - Hornets Sports & Entertainment implement plan to provide financial assistance to HSE employees.

12:01 p.m. - NC coronavirus updates: 32 cases currently reported statewide

9:00 a.m. - From 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools will open an informational hotline. Parents and students with questions related to the closure can call (336) 661-3128.

8:30 a.m. - Guilford County Schools Superintendent Sharon Contreras stops by the WFMY News 2 Studio to answers questions.

SATURDAY, March 14

8:30 p.m. - Grandfather Mountain announces they will close for two weeks, effective Sunday, March 15.

5:12 p.m. - Guilford County Schools to hold press conference in response to Gov. Roy Cooper's order to close NC schools.

4:35 p.m. - Gov. Roy Cooper made the executive order to close all public schools in North Carolina.

4:30 p.m. - Gov. Roy Cooper set to speak along with health and education leaders on COVID-19 at 4:30 p.m.

3:25 p.m. - WFMY News 2 stopped by Subway on Battleground Avenue in Greensboro and found a note which asks all customers to request a new cup each time they choose to refill their drinks, amid the coronavirus outbreak.

3:18 p.m. - Gov. Roy Cooper, along with health and education leaders, to share an update on COVID-19 at 4:30 p.m.

3:06 p.m. - Greensboro Day School is moving to a Level 3 Pandemic Response and will remain at this level through Friday, April 3. Greensboro Day School says it will transition to their distance learning plan for two weeks following spring break.

Level 3: Campus is open to employees only

Distance learning plan will go into effect

Employees are working on-site

Social distancing measures applied for employees

12:05 p.m. - Harris Teeter announced that it will begin closing its stores at 9 p.m. Sunday, March 15 so the store can focus on cleaning and the replenishment of products.

12:00 p.m. - The president says he has taken the coronavirus test and expects the results to come back in a day or two.

11:30 a.m. - Beginning March 14, all Publix locations will close at 8 p.m. nightly until further notice. The early closure time the store says is “to better serve our customers, give our store teams time to conduct additional preventive sanitation and restock product on shelves.”

11:00 a.m. - The NC Department of Health and Human Services currently lists 23 cases on its website tracking coronavirus cases in the state, in an update published Saturday morning.

