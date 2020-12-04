GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell is back home after recently being diagnosed with coronavirus.

“Been out of the hospital a week, and very thankful,” he said. “It was very intense.”

Both local health department and family care doctor says he’s in the all clear.

“It’s ironic I didn’t have the sysmptoms that you heard about a lot. Never had a temperature or some of the other issues. I’m very greatful for the healthcare workers. There was a moment Tuesday morning where I woke up from a very, very deep sleep and the scene of the Shawshank redeption came back into my mind. It was time to get on with living or get on with dying. I knew there was a battle going on my in chest. With all the prayers and the good hospital attendants that I got, I was able to get off oxygen just about a day after that.”

The Department of the State Treasurer said he was never on a ventilator during his stay and was released on April 3.

RELATED: North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell tests positive for coronavirus

Folwell and his family praised the efforts of the doctors and staff at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center as well as the staff at the treasurer's office.

The department emphasized that they're still operating and managing pensions, 401k plans and more.

RELATED: 'Nobody knows what's going on' | Medical group dismisses 21 doctors amid coronavirus crisis

RELATED: Fauci: 'rolling reentry' of US economy possible in May

RELATED: Coronavirus breaking up marriages?