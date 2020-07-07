x
First nursing home staff member dies from coronavirus in the Triad

North Carolina has now seen 4 nursing home staff members pass away from coronavirus, including one in High Point.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The pandemic has hit nursing homes and communal living facilities particularly hard. Now coronavirus has claimed the life of a staff member in the Triad. 

Piedmont Christian Home in High Point confirmed they've seen 3 more deaths from coronavirus and one of those was a staff member.  

That brings the nursing home's total number of cases to 65. That number consists of 47 residents, 18 staff, and now 11 deaths. 

The state has seen 4 staffers altogether who have died from the pandemic. North Carolina Nursing Home has seen 4,602 cases so far and 675 deaths.

