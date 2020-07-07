First nursing home staff member dies from coronavirus in the Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The pandemic has hit nursing homes and communal living facilities particularly hard. Now coronavirus has claimed the life of a staff member in the Triad.
Piedmont Christian Home in High Point confirmed they've seen 3 more deaths from coronavirus and one of those was a staff member.
That brings the nursing home's total number of cases to 65. That number consists of 47 residents, 18 staff, and now 11 deaths.
The state has seen 4 staffers altogether who have died from the pandemic. North Carolina Nursing Home has seen 4,602 cases so far and 675 deaths.
'I don't know if they're doing it too little, too late' | NC leaders say every nursing home resident to be tested