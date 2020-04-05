WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — Following multiple positive tests for coronavirus, Tyson Foods began testing all workers at it's Wilkesboro location.

According to the Wilkes county health department, the county has seen 127 confirmed cases and 1 confirmed death.

The town of Wilkesboro announced on its website that several Tyson employees tested positive.

It also announced that Tyson would be taking several measures to prevent the spread. Those include:

- Taking employee temperatures before the enter

- Supplying face masks

- Extra sanitizing and deep cleaning.

According to the release from the city, Tyson foods will also relax its attendance policy and institute social distancing measures.

RELATED: Trump lays out new reopening, virus testing guidelines in shift to economy

RELATED: Tyson Foods warns 'the food supply chain is breaking' as plants close due to coronavirus

RELATED: Smithfield closes South Dakota plant after nearly 300 workers test positive for coronavirus