Gov. Cooper replaces the head of the state unemployment benefits office

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has replaced the head of the state unemployment benefits office with a former legislator. The agency has been struggling to handle an onslaught of pandemic-related job loss claims. Cooper’s Commerce Department announced on Wednesday that Pryor Gibson is the new assistant secretary overseeing the Division of Employment Security. Out of the job is Lockhart Taylor, who apologized last week to citizens testifying at a legislative hearing about their problems obtaining benefits. Taylor said there have been more claims filed since mid-March than in the previous six years.