x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

local

Winston-Salem Sheetz employee tests positive for COVID-19

Sheetz is notifying the public due to the nature of gas stations.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Editor's note: The above video is from a separate positive COVID-19 case.

Sheetz officials say an employee at Winston-Salem tested positive for coronavirus. 

The employee worked at the location at North NC Highway 150. They last worked at the location on June 19. 

Sheetz said the location is closed and won't reopen until it's been professionally deep cleaned, sanitized, and disinfected. The company is not releasing any information about the employee but releasing this information due to the public nature of gas stations. 

According to a release by Sheetz, "We are taking an abundantly cautious approach, working with all employees who may have had close contact with this employee and exceeding all sanitization guidelines. All employees will be fully paid while this store remains closed."

People in the Triad make masks to help with the coronavirus health crisis

'It all started with coughing' | Young couple with coronavirus has a message for everyone

Greensboro gas station robbery sparks investigation: Police