Winston-Salem Sheetz employee tests positive for COVID-19

Sheetz officials say an employee at Winston-Salem tested positive for coronavirus.

The employee worked at the location at North NC Highway 150. They last worked at the location on June 19.

Sheetz said the location is closed and won't reopen until it's been professionally deep cleaned, sanitized, and disinfected. The company is not releasing any information about the employee but releasing this information due to the public nature of gas stations.