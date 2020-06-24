Winston-Salem Sheetz employee tests positive for COVID-19

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Editor's note: The above video is from a separate positive COVID-19 case.
Sheetz officials say an employee at Winston-Salem tested positive for coronavirus.
The employee worked at the location at North NC Highway 150. They last worked at the location on June 19.
Sheetz said the location is closed and won't reopen until it's been professionally deep cleaned, sanitized, and disinfected. The company is not releasing any information about the employee but releasing this information due to the public nature of gas stations.
According to a release by Sheetz, "We are taking an abundantly cautious approach, working with all employees who may have had close contact with this employee and exceeding all sanitization guidelines. All employees will be fully paid while this store remains closed."