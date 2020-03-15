GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2 is providing coronavirus updates with the latest information from emergency leaders, the state's task force, health departments, universities, school districts and a lot more.

CORONAVIRUS BLOG

SUNDAY, March 15

9:00 a.m. From 9a.m. until 5p.m. Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools will open an informational hotline. Parents and students with questions related to the closure can call (336) 661-3128.

8:30 a.m. Guilford County Schools Superintendent Sharon Contreras stops by the WFMY News 2 Studio to answers questions.

SATURDAY, March 14

8:30 p.m. - Grandfather Mountain announces they will close for two weeks, effective Sunday, March 15.

5:12 p.m. - Guilford County Schools to hold press conference in response to Gov. Roy Cooper's order to close NC schools.

4:35 p.m. - Gov. Roy Cooper made the executive order to close all public schools in North Carolina.

4:30 p.m. - Gov. Roy Cooper set to speak along with health and education leaders on COVID-19 at 4:30 p.m.

3:25 p.m. - WFMY News 2 stopped by Subway on Battleground Avenue in Greensboro and found a note which asks all customers to request a new cup each time they choose to refill their drinks, amid the coronavirus outbreak.

3:18 p.m. - Gov. Roy Cooper, along with health and education leaders, to share an update on COVID-19 at 4:30 p.m.

3:06 p.m. - Greensboro Day School is moving to a Level 3 Pandemic Response and will remain at this level through Friday, April 3. Greensboro Day School says it will transition to their distance learning plan for two weeks following spring break.

Level 3: Campus is open to employees only

Distance learning plan will go into effect

Employees are working on-site

Social distancing measures applied for employees

12:05 p.m. - Harris Teeter announced that it will begin closing its stores at 9 p.m. Sunday, March 15 so the store can focus on cleaning and the replenishment of products.

12:00 p.m. - The president says he has taken the coronavirus test and expects the results to come back in a day or two.

11:30 a.m. - Beginning March 14, all Publix locations will close at 8 p.m. nightly until further notice. The early closure time the store says is “to better serve our customers, give our store teams time to conduct additional preventive sanitation and restock product on shelves.”

11:00 a.m. - The NC Department of Health and Human Services currently lists 23 cases on its website tracking coronavirus cases in the state, in an update published Saturday morning.

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear, when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

RELATED: Facts Not Fear | What you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS.

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.

