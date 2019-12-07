GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Fire officials say a freon leak at the Costco on Wendover Avenue prompted an evacuation around 3 p.m. Friday.

Deputy Fire Chief Dwayne Church says HAZMAT crews just cleared the scene and have turned the store back over the Costco employees. There's no word yet when customers will get to go back inside.

Church says a refrigeration company was on site doing maintenance when a valve snapped, causing the leak.

Fire officials say the leak may have impacted some of the refrigeration systems across the store, so the health department is on site to make sure that the food is still good.

Church says no one was hurt.