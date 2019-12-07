GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Fire officials say a freon leak at the Costco on Wendover Avenue prompted an evacuation around 3 p.m. Friday. HAZMAT crews have cleared the scene and shoppers are being allowed back inside the store.

Deputy Fire Chief Dwayne Church says a refrigeration company was on site doing maintenance when a valve snapped, causing the leak.

Fire officials said the health department was called to make sure the leak did not impact any of the food in the other refrigerator units.

Church says no one was hurt.