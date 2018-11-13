GREENSBORO (WFMY) - As the song goes, 'nothing lasts forever, even cold November rain.'

Gauges have filled up and umbrellas have worked overtime this year. It feels like it hasn't stopped raining and the numbers prove it. It's because it's now the second-wettest year on record for the Piedmont Triad through Nov. 12. Two tropical storms in recent months have jacked up our totals to over 50 inches for the year.

After Tuesday's rainfall, we now stand at 54.92 inches of rain for 2018. That puts us a little under four inches for 2003's total through Nov. 12 (58.34 inches).

We've also learned Greensboro has had nearly twice as much rain this year as Seattle.

Here's a look at year-to-date rainfall totals at Piedmont Triad International Airport (through Nov. 12).

2003 - 58.34 inches

2018 - 54.92 inches

1975 - 52.56 inches

1908 - 50.74 inches

1922 - 49.32 inches

1979 - 48.87 inches

1978 - 48.87 inches

1929 - 48.47 inches

1959 - 48.08 inches

1917 - 47.9 inches

To break the record, we'll have to exceed 2003's total rainfall of 62.32 inches.

