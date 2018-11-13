GREENSBORO (WFMY) - As the song goes, 'nothing lasts forever, even cold November rain.'
Gauges have filled up and umbrellas have worked overtime this year. It feels like it hasn't stopped raining and the numbers prove it. It's because it's now the second-wettest year on record for the Piedmont Triad through Nov. 12. Two tropical storms in recent months have jacked up our totals to over 50 inches for the year.
After Tuesday's rainfall, we now stand at 54.92 inches of rain for 2018. That puts us a little under four inches for 2003's total through Nov. 12 (58.34 inches).
We've also learned Greensboro has had nearly twice as much rain this year as Seattle.
Here's a look at year-to-date rainfall totals at Piedmont Triad International Airport (through Nov. 12).
2003 - 58.34 inches
2018 - 54.92 inches
1975 - 52.56 inches
1908 - 50.74 inches
1922 - 49.32 inches
1979 - 48.87 inches
1978 - 48.87 inches
1929 - 48.47 inches
1959 - 48.08 inches
1917 - 47.9 inches
To break the record, we'll have to exceed 2003's total rainfall of 62.32 inches.
Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter
► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users