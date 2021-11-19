Could Toyota come to North Carolina? Here's what we know

The state budget's line item aims to bring in a $1 billion investment, to create 1,750 jobs.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's Note: Video features recent story on the state budget and the megasite.

Local leaders hope a 1,800-acre plot of land can transform the Triad.

It’s the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite. The newly passed state budget includes $300 million dollars to improve the megasite. However, can organizers lure a company?

The budget's line item aims to bring in a $1 billion investment, to create 1,750 jobs. The numbers are very similar to a project announced by Toyota last month. A $1 billion investment, 1,750 jobs to make a battery plant.

Bloomberg issued a report on Friday to help connect the dots. However, state and local sources told WFMY News 2 there’s no finalization. We reached out to Toyota about the report.

The company issued the following statement:



"Further details of the project, including the site location, production capacity, business structure and more will be shared in the near future.”



However, again our state and local sources told us there’s no finalization.

Triad leaders have a relationship with Toyota. Greensboro tried to land a company facility in 2018, but lost out to Alabama.