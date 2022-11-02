There are currently 148 school counselors in Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools. Counselors said the pandemic has only increased the need for their services.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — February 7-11 is National School Counseling Week. It’s a time to honor the unique contributions of school counselors in the U.S. school system.

Helping students is not just a passion for Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools Counselor Felicia Tubbs, it’s a calling.

"We are the glue that holds the school together," Tubbs said. “Course registration, school enrollment, crisis intervention. How would those things be done if we didn’t have school counselors in place?”

For 18 years she’s served as a school counselor at various schools in the district. She’s now the Lead Middle School Counselor. Her job is to advocate for the needs of students and her counterparts. Tubbs said her biggest push is recruiting more counselors.

“The last two years have impacted a lot of students and their families in negative ways which have increased the mental health needs and services,” she said. “So, therefore, school counselors are extremely busy on a daily basis performing a wide range of responsibilities.”

Despite challenges from the pandemic and a recent wave of violence in the community, Tubbs said the recognition from her students is overwhelming.

“They go on to college or the military, or to work, and you see that progression and you see them accomplish those things and then they come back to you and they feel as you were part of them accomplishing those things,” she said. “It’s an amazing feeling.”

Though this week is National School Counseling Week, Tubbs said school counselors should be honored and cherished every day of the year.

“School counselors are essential,” she said. “They’re needed and they work hard.”