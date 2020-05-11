'Give it time and let all of the votes be counted' | Guilford County organizations hold rally to protect the results of the 2020 Election

Demonstrators at a Wednesday rally in Greensboro pleaded for the democratic process to run its course - and for all votes to be counted.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Across the nation, demonstrators marched through the streets, or held events, demanding every vote be counted in all states.

Several Guilford County organizations joined forces to hold a "Protect the Results" rally Wednesday night. More than a hundred people gathered outside Greensboro's municipal building downtown. With no clear winner in several races, they expressed the need for patience as the democratic process unfolds.

"I do believe in the American people," said Jane Kramer.

"Have patience. Give it time and let all of the votes be counted - that is true democracy in action," said Karen Skelton, "Don't be fooled or misled by premature declarations of victory by any side on Tuesday night."

Skelton, a volunteer with Indivisible Guilford County, said the rally also served as a way to channel the anxiety of not knowing.

"I saw people last night who were feeling emotionally ready to go off a cliff," she said, "And that was with 20% of votes counted in a handful of states.

"It's only a few days and I understand that since we've been out here, more returns are coming. The results will be here soon."

"When people actually come out to rallies and they speak out about things, it actually does make a difference and it keeps our democracy whole and solid," said Kay Brown, a leader for Guilford for All.

It might take time, and we may have to wait for a final tally, but to her - and so many others - counting every vote matters. She hopes political leaders understand that.