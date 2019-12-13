GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina officials say they've helped save several holiday celebrations by getting counterfeit gaming consoles off the streets.

The state's Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force recently seized hundreds of consoles. One of the larger busts came at a Triangle area shopping center. More than 340 systems were surrendered.

The systems were supposed to replicate the Nintendo Classic Edition System. The real system comes with 30 pre-installed classic games like Pac-Man and Super Mario Bros.

However, the counterfeit games claimed outrageous numbers like 620 or even 800 pre-installed game systems. Nintendo doesn't make systems like that.

The estimated retail value of the confiscated goods is over $800,000. Secretary of State Elaine Marshall says the counterfeits hurt everyone one.

"Counterfeiters peddling the fakes of an iconic brand like Nintendo are doing damage not only to the company’s brand, but to legitimate retailers, and to consumer trust in brand quality. We remain committed to protecting consumers, businesses and American jobs from the negative economic impact of counterfeiters.”

TRENDING STORIES

'Their heartbeat has been taken from them' | Triad moms come together to help family of woman killed in head-on crash

‘My parking lot looked like a demolition derby,’ gunfight ends with six cars damaged at mechanic shop

Hurricane Florence survivor can rebuild after winning $50,000 Mega Millions prize

NC boy with failing heart returns home to find mailbox overflowing with Christmas cards and much more

The new WFMY News 2 phone and tablet app boasts a modernized look and feel—download now.

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE