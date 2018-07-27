(Greenville News) - A South Carolina couple hope the power of the internet can help them reunite a lost bracelet with its owner.

Facebook user Dawn Nelson said her husband found the bracelet while using a metal detector at Garden City.

It's a Pandora bracelet with a number of charms including one representing West Virginia University and another that says "grandma."

Pandora bracelets are built one charm at a time, often with each charm holding sentimental value or connection to a significant life event.

In her Facebook post, Nelson said there is an inscription on one of the charms that they're asking the owner to identify in order to claim in.

The post was first shared on July 18. It was updated on July 25 saying Nelson had shared it with media outlets to help get the word out.

The post had been shared on Facebook 17,000 times by Thursday morning.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved