'Everything was falling apart' | Couple falls victim to rental home scam, now left looking for place to live

Brent and Bobbie Tucker said they paid a person they thought was a realtor an $800 deposit on a home, to never get the keys or their phone calls answered.

A High Point couple is calling a hotel home for the time being, after they paid a deposit on a rental they never got the keys to.

Brent and Bobbie Tucker said they needed to find a new place to live after they said safety issues with their previous home and an eviction forced them out.

"We just opened up our business in September so it’s slow with business right now and everything going on," said Brent. The couple owns a nutrition business.

"Two of our daughters caught COVID, so then we had to shut down for a while just to make sure we didn’t have it, so that put us further behind with bills," said Brent.

Brent and Bobbie said they applied for legal aid and the HOPE Grant to get help. They took to the web to look for a new place.

"We saw the ad on Craigslist for a house in High Point on Chilton Way. I text the guy, the number, and someone was responding about the property I just said that I was interested," said Bobbie.

The couple said they scheduled an appointment to see the home the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

"The person I was speaking with said that they were out of town for Thanksgiving, to let him know when we were there and he would give us the code to the lockbox," said Bobbie, "So, once we arrived we let him know we were there and he said I left the door unlocked go ahead and go in."

The couple said the person on the other end of the phone told them because of heightened interest in the home with other buyers, they'd have to put down a deposit to secure the spot.

The couple said they sent the person the money through PayPal, and when it came time to get the keys, they were nowhere to be found. So Bobbie reached out to the person she sent the deposit to.

"If we don’t have this home as of Sunday then my family will be without a home," she said, "He said, 'I’m doing my best to work this out' and after that, he wouldn’t return phone calls wouldn’t respond texts."

The couple reached out to the phone number posted on the 'for rent' sign outside the home for the rental company, Main Street Renewal, to find out from them that the house was still on the market.

"That’s when we start getting the red flags," said Brent.

The couple said they contacted their bank and PayPal to file a fraud claim.

"I receive a message back from the person. It said, 'I didn’t scam you. Please close case'" said Bobbie.

High Point Police said this is the second case they're looking into where the same address was used. Police said they're working three active cases right now that stem from this type of scam.

Main Street Renewal told WFMY News 2 they never advertise on craigslist.

Bobbie and Brent just hope what happened to them doesn't happen to anyone else.

"We're not asking for money, we just don’t want this to happen to someone else," said Brent, "To be in a house stable for Christmas without mold and heat and to have your dreams crushed and to feel like someone can do that."

The couple said family members have set them up in a hotel for the next few days, while their girls stay at friends' houses, while they figure out their living situation.