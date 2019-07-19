DANVILLE, Va. — In some ways, Samantha Purgason and Landon Stanfield's wedding looked like any other ceremony - a little girl threw flowers in the aisle, bridesmaids and groomsmen donned their Sunday best, and a crowd of family and friends watched the bride and groom dedicate their lives to each other.

One thing that was different - they were in the middle of the street.

Purgason and Stanfield got married on Bridge Street in Danville on a weekend in May.

It was such a novel idea, the Danville Register & Bee was there for it. The event, which happened on a cobblestone street, was believed to be a first for Danville.

The couple said they exchange vows there because of the life they envision together in this area and the prospect of taking their children down the street to show them where it happened.

