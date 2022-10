The couple took a bite of a barbecue sandwich to seal the deal.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A couple said "I Do" at the Lexington Barbecue Festival on Saturday.

Donnie Roberts and Kay Gibson tied the knot on a stage at the 38th Annual Barbecue Festival.

Instead of a wedding cake, the two shared a barbecue sandwich as their first meal as newlyweds.

