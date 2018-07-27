(Greenville News) - A South Carolina couple used the internet and the power of social media to help them reunite a lost bracelet with its owner!

Facebook user Dawn Nelson said her husband found the bracelet while using a metal detector at Garden City. After initially posting a message on July 19 to help track down the owner, Dawn posted an update to her Facebook page Thursday telling everyone they found her!

7/26/18 WE FOUND HER!!! I just got off the phone with the owner of the bracelet, and she is ECSTATIC! It will be on its way back to her tomorrow! It’s a good day. 🤗 🤗 🤗 🤗

It's a Pandora bracelet with a number of charms including one representing West Virginia University and another that says "grandma."

Pandora bracelets are built one charm at a time, often with each charm holding sentimental value or connection to a significant life event.

In her Facebook post, Nelson said there's an inscription on one of the charms.

The post was first shared on July 18. It was updated on July 25 saying Nelson had shared it with media outlets to help get the word out.

The post had been shared on Facebook 17,000 times by Thursday morning.

