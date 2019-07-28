KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — It turned out to be a good time to be running out of gas.

North Carolina lottery officials say a West Virginia couple vacationing in North Carolina bought a $2 Powerball ticket after running low on gas and won $1 million.

$1 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Kill Devil Hills

Dennis Woolwine told lottery officials that he and his wife, Michelle, were driving to check on their beach house in the Outer Banks when their gas light came on.

He says they went inside a Circle K in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina, for a drink and decided to also get a lottery ticket. The winning $1 million ticket was sold at the store on 1400 S. Croatan Highway. It beat odds of 1 in 11.6 million.

The $2 ticket matched the numbers on the five white balls, 13-23-32-35-68.

The couple lives in Charles Town, West Virginia.

