YADKINVILLE, N.C. -- More than a year after a tornado tore through their gymnasium, students and faculty at Courtney Elementary School are celebrating a new beginning.

The school held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their brand new gym on Tuesday.

It was an exciting moment, but also a reminder of all the community has been through.

An EF-2 tornado destroyed the school's gym and left a path of destruction in Yadkin, Davie, and Stokes counties in May 2017.

Three months later, construction crews demolished what was left of the shell of a building, in order to build a new gym.

Now, the kids at Courtney Elementary have their gym back, all thanks to a community that banded together and weathered the storm.

