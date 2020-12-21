NC COVID-19 Blog: Outbreak at Alamance Co. Long-term care facility

For immediate questions, call the North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline at 866-462-3821 or 2-1-1.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 21, 2020

3:51 p.m. - Alamance County Health Department has identified an outbreak at the long-term care facility Village of Brookwood Retirement Community in Burlington.

Currently, nine cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among six staff and three residents. Of the six staff members, three are residents of other counties and are not included in the Alamance County COVID-19 daily case count, but will be included on the biweekly Long-Term Care Facility (LTCF) report for NC DHHS.

NC DHHS defines an outbreak as two laboratory-confirmed cases in a period of 28 days within a congregate living or long-term care facility.









