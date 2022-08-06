COVID-19 booster shot | Am I eligible?

Health officials said now is the time to get a 2nd COVID-19 booster shot if you received your first shot four months ago.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Triad health officials said now is the time to get your second COVID-19 booster shot.

Cases are climbing, so a little extra protection could go a long way.

Forsyth County Public Health Director Joshua Swift shared who's eligible for the second booster. He said people 50 years of age and older and those who have a compromised immune system are eligible.

Swift said you must have gotten the first booster shot at least four months ago.

"I think of it like a flu shot. We get a booster or annual flu shot every year, because that flu shot doesn't last past a year, so you need to get that jumpstart to improve your immunity, and again that's what we're seeing now with cases going up," said Swift.

NCDHHS reports that 56% of North Carolinians have received at least one booster shot. In Guilford and Forsyth counties that number is 35%.

Right now anyone age five and older can get their first booster shot.

"We have in Forsyth County over 70% of the population is fully vaccinated, so that's the first two doses, but think about that most people got those first two doses over a year ago, and almost a year and a half ago for some people that got it in early December, December of 2020 when we first got that vaccine. So now its been a year and a half, so you need those boosters to protect you," said Swift.

Next week, the CDC will consider authorizing Pfizer's vaccine regimen for children as young as six-months-old.