COVID-19 cluster reported at Southern Alamance High School: ABSS

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The Alamance-Burlington Schools district reported a COVID-19 cluster at Southern Alamance High.
The Alamance County Health Department reported six confirmed cases with those who’ve been on the campus recently and include three children and three adults.
The state defines a COVID cluster as five or more epidemiologically linked cases over a 14-day period.
The health department, the school nurses and school administrators conducted contact tracing and have notified those who had close contact with those with COVID-19. They were also given instructions to quarantine. Close contact is defined as anyone who was less than 6 feet from the positive case for a cumulative 15 minutes or more.
The school has already undergone a systematic cleaning and disinfection. The school system is also notifying Southern Alamance High School staff and families.