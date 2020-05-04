FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Another person has died due to COVID-19 in Forsyth County according to a release from the Forsyth County government.

The release stated the woman who was in her 70's, died on April 4th from complications associated with COVID-19. The release also stated the woman had several underlying medical conditions.

The County now says its total case count is eighty-nine. Of the eighty-nine, forty-one have recovered.

This is the second coronavirus death out of Forsyth County according to the release.

