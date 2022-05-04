COVID-19 or seasonal allergies? | How to tell the difference

News 2 spoke with Novant Health's Dr. David Priest who says determining the difference is not easy.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The new subvariant, Ba.2, may have some people wondering whether allergy symptoms are COVID symptoms.

"In some ways, you're plain odds when you're a clinician. You're looking at the patient in front of you, one size doesn't fit all," Dr. Priest explains.

When COVID first hit, if anyone sneezed or coughed too often, people would associate it with possibly having COVID. Dr. Priest has a series of questioning he uses to gauge the possibility of a patient having COVID.

"You have to say ok what's the amount of COVID activity in the community?" Dr. Priest said. "Has this individual been around someone that has had COVID? Is this individual vaccinated? Have they had COVID before? Those things might make COVID less likely. We call it pretest probability, before we do any testing what do we think the odds are for these things."

After considering the odds of someone having COVID, Dr. Priest considered the likelihood of someone having seasonal allergies.

"Is it now like it is now and your car is yellow outside and you get seasonal allergies each year and this seems like what you usually get? Then it's probably seasonal allergies."

Along with seasonal allergies, Dr. Priest said there are several other respiratory viruses going around because people can still catch a common cold and flu.

"We haven't seen a lot of Influenza. There's still a little of it around. There are viruses that cause colds and those kinds of things. So, it is very hard to sort out but you have to take all those things into account," Dr. Priest said.

He encourages people to be cautious and the best thing you can do is to see a doctor if you have a fever or a cough.