StarMed concludes COVID-19 vaccine operations, testing will continue at Four Seasons

GREENSBORO, N.C. — StarMed will no longer offer COVID-19 vaccinations at Four Seasons Mall after this weekend, but will continue testing services.

People who received their first vaccine dose at this location and require a second dose after Sunday can find an alternate vaccine location at www.vaccines.gov.

StarMed will continue to provide COVID-19 testing. To set an appointment, visit www.starmed.care.

Testing will be free to uninsured patients and there will be additional cost to insured patients. Insurance providers will be billed directly on behalf of the patient when applicable. 

