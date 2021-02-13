Ice delays the start of COVID-19 vaccine clinic in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Power is out at the Guilford County Health Department COVID-19 clinic in High Point, but organizers say anyone with an appointment Saturday should still show up.
Officials are working to get two generators going and will still give out shots as planned today at the High Point University Community Center at Oak Hollow Mall.
If you do have an appointment scheduled at the High Point location, officials ask that you wait in your car until they are able to get the clinic up and running.
Organizers still plan to give out all scheduled shots today.
Cone Health's clinic at the Greensboro Coliseum is also running as scheduled Saturday, despite the icy weather.
If the clinic were to be postponed, anyone with appointments would be notified.
Novant Health's clinic at Union Baptist Church Saturday will also continue as planned.
A spokesperson said they called people with appointments on Friday and most wanted to keep their chance to get a shot.
Because of ice concerns, the clinic was transitioned into a drive-up model.
Novant Health says if anyone is uncomfortable getting out in conditions, they will work to re-schedule patients at their Sears location or another pop-up event.