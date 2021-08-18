COVID-19 vaccine or negative test required at select Tanger Center shows

Shows are set to start at the new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in September.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous 2020 story about the Tanger Center.

Guests attending select upcoming shows at the new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Greensboro will need to be fully vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

Updated health guidelines on the event center's website say the requirements will be in place for select shows.

Currently the requirements only apply to the Rhiannon Giddens' performance, set for September 2, 2021.

Anyone who purchases a ticket to the show will need to be fully vaccinated and show proof, with either a vaccination card or a printed copy of a vaccination record, which matches the ID of the person attending the show.

Those who are not vaccinated will need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the show.

The testing requirement also applies to those younger than 12 who are currently not eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

In addition to these precautions, due to the Guilford County mask mandate, guests currently need to wear a mask while at shows inside the Tanger Center.