Live Blog | COVID-19 in North Carolina

MONDAY, OCTOBER 19, 2020

North Carolina Statewide Update:

NEW CASES: 2,684

TOTAL CASES: 241,623

NEW TESTS: 36,446 MOLECULAR, 716 ANTIGEN

TOTAL TESTS: 3,531,840

HOSPITALIZATIONS: 1,148

PERCENT POSITIVE: 6.3%

New information from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services:

“On Oct. 16, 2020, the NCDHHS added new county-level case data to the NC COVID-19 Summary Dashboard. Dashboard additions include: 1) a new feature that allows users to view county-level case data by various date ranges (Total cases and cases from Prior Day, Last 7 Days, and Last 14 Days) and 2) a newly available metric that displays Cases per 100,000 Residents to align with federal reporting metrics.”

11:45 a.m. - Central Library will be closed Monday, October 19 for cleaning. A staff member working in the building tested positive for COVID-19. The building will undergo a deep cleaning and be thoroughly sanitized as a precautionary measure.

