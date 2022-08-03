Report shows millions of doses of COVID-19 drugs are going unused

AstraZeneca developed a drug with the help of the federal government for the 7 million Americans who have compromised immune systems.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Millions of doses of COVID-19 drugs are going unused.

Let's connect the dots.

AstraZeneca developed a drug with the help of the federal government for the 7 million Americans who have compromised immune systems.

The company said for these people, the COVID-19 vaccine does not work, and their bodies do not produce much or any antibodies if they get infected with the virus.

So The Biden Administration bought 1.7 million doses of the drug, and nearly half of that is now ready for shipment.

CDC is updating #COVID19 community recommendations.



CDC’s new COVID-19 Community Level tool classifies every county in the US into low, medium, or high, with recommended prevention measures for each level.



Check your area’s level and learn more here: https://t.co/UZxX67a6M3. — CDC (@CDCgov) February 25, 2022

But The New York Times reports fewer than a quarter of the 370,000 doses ordered by states have been used.

On top of that, there's a lot of confusion over the drug. Doctors report some patients don't know it exists, while others don't know where to get it.

So if you're immunocompromised, ask your doctor, it could make a huge difference.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts