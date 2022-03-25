Studies show kids' rapid immune system helps them fight off COVID-19

Children also have greater exposure to viruses at school, which prepares their bodies to fight all kinds of different infections.

Why is COVID-19 not as bad for kids? Let's connect the dots.

One of the enduring mysteries of the COVID-19 pandemic is that children have been spared by the virus, for the most part.

Kids generally have not experienced anywhere near the severity of illness that adults have.

So why is that?

Scientists are still somewhat baffled, but new research suggests kids' rapid immune response helps. Researchers note our immune responses slow as we age.

Children also have greater exposure to viruses at school, which prepares their bodies to fight all kinds of different infections.



A British study shows the overall COVID-19 risk for most kids is very low. The CDC says out of nearly a million COVID-19 deaths in the U.S, children accounted for 921.

Scientists say more research is needed before they can prove why kids are less likely to get COVID-19.

