Coyote attacks: Four trails at Greensboro's Lake Brandt Park closed indefinitely

GREENSBORO, N.C. — More folks in Greensboro are coming forward saying they've seen coyotes in their neighborhood recently. It comes as at least six people were attacked near Lake Brandt Marina over the weekend.

The coyote attacks caught many by surprise and forced Greensboro Parks and Recreation officials to take added precautions to keep people safe. The city has closed four trails near the park for several more days. The affected trails include the Nat Greene, Shadyside, Owl's Roost, and Wild Turkey trails.

"Six people, six different attacks. That just seems to me like there's something going on with that coyote," said Carlos Parks, a Greensboro resident.

"I see wild birds, sometimes maybe a deer, but nothing that would maybe give me pause and make me feel like I'm in danger," said Elle Ramsey of Greensboro.

Ramsey was one of several park goers who only found out about coyote attacks at the Lake Brandt Marina Park through signs posted around the park. Ramsey had to turn around and find another park to visit.

Greensboro police said out of the attacks over the weekend, four people were bitten.

Parks and Recreation officials said they suspect the animal is probably sick and want to prevent people from encountering the wild animal.

"They were all in the general vicinity of the Lake Brandt Marina, but within different sections about a mile radius where we were seeing those particular incidents," said Jennifer Hance of Greensboro Parks and Recreation.

Guilford County Animal Control workers placed humane traps along the trails to help catch the wild animal.

Greensboro Parks and Recreation urged residents to use open mountain bike trails at Country Park, Reedy Fork, Blue Heron, Kingfisher, or Rich Fork until the wild animal is removed from the park.

Ramsey said she will now go to Guilford Military Park for the time being to walk her dog.

"Walk there for the time being and try to find some other spots and we will certainly come back here once we know it's safe," said Ramsey.

"Maybe have a stick some type of weapon that you can send them off with, take precautions," Parks said.