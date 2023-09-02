DNA backlog gives survivors hope to uncracked cold cases

The state cut its DNA backlog in half. It credited advanced technology. A sexual assault survivor hopes that helps him get justice one day.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Justice is long overdue for two Triad families.

Murder investigations trying to find suspects for Mary Davis and Tammy Holland went cold, long ago.

Now investigators think they solved each of them, thanks in part to new d-n-a technology.

The same advancements helped investigators cut a statewide backlog in half. It gives survivors of sexual assault some hope, after years without answers.

WFMY News 2's Hannah Jeffries spoke with someone who just wants to know who attacked them.

In 2011, Marcel Anderson says someone sexually assaulted him while he was helping a co-worker move.

“Held gunpoint, handcuffed, blindfolded, didn't know if I was going to walk out alive,” Anderson said.

He was able to make it to the hospital and was rushed into surgery.

“Then eventually, I was in an eight to nine hour plus hour surgery where I had several tubes coming out of me,” Anderson continued.

They collected evidence and connected him with investigators. However, it would be years before he found out, his rape kit was stuck in the thick of the state's crime lab backlog.

“I was just on a limb trying to figure out, how do I survive? how do I live knowing that this individual who did this to me is still out on the prowl,” Anderson said.

Once his kit was processed, he was told there wasn't enough evidence to solve the case.



Yet, he still holds onto hope that future advances in technology will eventually connect the dots.

“The way things are going as we move into the 21st century. I believe justice can be served for not only myself but for others who are waiting,” he said.

While thousands of rape kits await testing, the state is making headway. State Attorney General Josh Stein says the backlog has been cut in half.

“What this announcement of 100 arrests related to 175 crimes that tell us we're making a difference,” AG Stein explained.

Allowing law enforcement to make arrests in cold cases, like Mary Davis and Tammy Sellers Holland, the two Triad women whose murders were recently identified.

The testing backlog has long been an issue in 2019. The state found over 16,000 un-tested rape kits at local law enforcement offices. The Attorney General’s office says since then, more than half have been processed.