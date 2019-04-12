GREENSBORO, N.C. — A popular restaurant in downtown Greensboro is closing its doors.

Crafted The Art of Street Food is closing on December 28, 2019. The owners said they’re having to close the restaurant because of personal reasons and sickness in the family. They also said much of the staff will be moved to their other downtown restaurant, Crafted The Art of The Taco on Elm Street.

As for the restaurant that's closing, a new restaurant will take its place.

Machete will open early next year in 2020.

