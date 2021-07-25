Crafted The Art of the Taco Winston-Salem now closed

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Crafted The Art of the Taco Winston-Salem announced it has closed over the weekend, according to a social media post.
The restaurant shared the post Sunday morning.
“We want to thank the Winston and surrounding communities for the support over the years,” the restaurant wrote on social media. “This decision did not come lightly nor was it easy.”
The restaurant said their Greensboro site at 220 South Elm Street remains open.
