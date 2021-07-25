x
Crafted The Art of the Taco Winston-Salem now closed

The restaurant shared the post Sunday morning. The business said their Greensboro site at 220 South Elm Street remains open.

“We want to thank the Winston and surrounding communities for the support over the years,” the restaurant wrote on social media. “This decision did not come lightly nor was it easy.”

Posted by Crafted - The Art of the Taco Winston on Sunday, July 25, 2021

The restaurant said their Greensboro site at 220 South Elm Street remains open.

