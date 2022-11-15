Road closed after crash with injuries in Greensboro

Police are asking drivers to use an alternate route of travel. Patterson Streett will be temporarily closed until further notice.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A street in Greensboro is closed following a crash with injuries Tuesday night, according to police.

Officer said the 2900 block of Patterson Street is closed until further notice. Traffic has been diverted to South Holden Road.

Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route of travel.

This story is developing.

