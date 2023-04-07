Crash closes all lanes on US-29 N at Phillips Avenue, Greensboro police say

Drivers are urged to use an alternate route after a crash shut down a portion of US-29 N at Phillips Avenue.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A crash closed a portion of US-29 Friday afternoon, according to Greensboro police.

Greensboro police said all northbound lanes of US-29 have temporarily shut down at Phillips Avenue until further notice.

Police said no injuries have been reported.

Drivers are advised to find alternate routes.

Check back for updates.

