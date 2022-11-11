Crash closes 2 lanes on I-85 in Guilford County

GREENSBORO, N.C. — I-85 is down to two lanes following a crash in Guilford County Friday.
The lanes near Exit 135 at Rock Creek Dairy Road are closed, according to North Carolina Department of Transportation.
It appears that a car involved in the crash is on fire.
This story is developing.
