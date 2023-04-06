Crash with injuries closes US-29 S in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said US-29 southbound will be closed to all traffic due to a traffic crash involving injuries.
All traffic will be diverted onto Gate City Boulevard. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route until further notice.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.