Crash with injuries closes US-29 S in Greensboro, police say

Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash with injuries in Greensboro, where US-29 South is temporarily shut down.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said US-29 southbound will be closed to all traffic due to a traffic crash involving injuries.

All traffic will be diverted onto Gate City Boulevard. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route until further notice.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

