Crash with injuries shuts down all lanes of US-29 N in Greensboro

Police are asking drivers to use caution or avoid the area if possible.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Update: All lanes have since reopened.

All lanes of US-29 North are closed at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive due to an accident with injuries, according to police.

Drivers are asked to avoid this area and utilize alternate routes of travel.

This story is developing.

Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates about this story.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.