x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Crash with injuries shuts down all lanes of US-29 N in Greensboro

Police are asking drivers to use caution or avoid the area if possible.
Credit: ChiccoDodiFC - stock.adobe.com
Red and blue flashing lights on the police car

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Update: All lanes have since reopened.

All lanes of US-29 North are closed at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive due to an accident with injuries, according to police.

Drivers are asked to avoid this area and utilize alternate routes of travel.

This story is developing.

Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates about this story.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app. 

 

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Guilford County Schools offer transportation for high school students to voting sites

Before You Leave, Check This Out