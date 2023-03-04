High Point man killed after driving off the road on I-74

High Point police say Antonio Jenkins drove off the road and hit a median cable barrier.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A High Point man died after a crash on I-74 Saturday night, according to police.

Investigators said Antonio Jenkins failed to navigate the curve along I-74 near Greensboro Road and drove off the highway. Jenkins' motorcycle flipped over several times and then crashed into a median cable barrier.

Guilford County EMS declared Jenkins dead on scene.

Police believe speed contributed to the crash.

The crash shut down the highway in both directions for several hours Saturday night. The road reopened about four hours after the crash.

This is the second deadly crash in High Point so far this year, according to police.

