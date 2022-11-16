x
Crash temporarily closes a portion of N. Church St. in Greensboro until further notice

Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route and use caution if traveling in the area.
Credit: motortion - stock.adobe.com
Emergency vehicle lights flashing, police car inspecting city, security service

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A crash closed a road in Greensboro Wednesday night, according to police. 

Officers with the Greensboro Police Department said the 2400 block of North Church Street is closed for an extended period of time until further notice.

Police said drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route and use caution if traveling in the area.

